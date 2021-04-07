U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security to visit McAllen, El Paso Thursday

Credit: C-SPAN / MGN Online

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas will travel to El Paso and McAllen on Thursday, April 8.

According to a Wednesday news release, Mayorkas will meet with stakeholders and nongovernmental organizations working along the southern border and local law enforcement in the city of El Paso.

In McAllen, Mayorkas will meet with frontline DHS employees.

The visit is Mayorkas' third trip to the southwest border since taking office in February.