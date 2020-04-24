U.S. states build stockpiles of malaria drug touted by Trump
By BRADY McCOMBS and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - State and local governments across the United States have obtained 30 million doses of a malaria drug touted by President Trump to treat patients with the new coronavirus despite warnings from doctors that more research is needed. The states acquired the medication as President Donald Trump regularly promoted it from the podium in White House briefings. The Associated Press' reporting shows that 15 of the states are red-leaning states Trump won in 2016, although five of them, including North Carolina and Louisiana, are now led by Democratic governors.
