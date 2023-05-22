UIL Baseball Regional Quarterfinal Highlights 5-20-2023
EDINBURG, Texas -- Palmview reached the UIL Baseball Regional Semifinals for the first time in school history after sweeping Edinburg Vela.
PSJA also reached the 4th round for the first time since 2004 after sweeping Laredo United.
Click on the video above for highlights.
