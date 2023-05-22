x

UIL Baseball Regional Quarterfinal Highlights 5-20-2023

May 21, 2023
By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- Palmview reached the UIL Baseball Regional Semifinals for the first time in school history after sweeping Edinburg Vela.

PSJA also reached the 4th round for the first time since 2004 after sweeping Laredo United.

