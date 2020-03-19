UIL Extends Suspension Of All Activities

AUSTIN - The University Interscholastic League announced Thursday they've extended the suspension of all activities until Monday, May 4th.

“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt in a press release. “While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and will prepare for all possible outcomes, including extended school closures.”

The UIL will continue to offer updates on their social media and website.