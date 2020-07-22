UIL Pushes Back Fall Sports in 6A, 5A; Small Schools To Start On Time

AUSTIN - The UIL made one of the most drastic changes to its fall calendar in history on Tuesday. The governing body for public interscholastic athletics in Texas elected to move the fall athletic calendar for 6A and 5A classifications back five weeks and start September 7th.

The smaller classifications 4A through 1A will not be moved as of Tuesday and will begin as scheduled on August 3rd.

Watch the story above for reaction from RGV coaches.