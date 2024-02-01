UIL realignment 2024 revealed Thursday in Edinburg

The University Interscholastic League unveiled the official realignment of schools for athletic and academic competition for the next two academic years on Tuesday.

RGV administrators convened at Region I in Edinburg to receive their packets and now know what districts their schools will be competing in for the next two academic years.

The realignment for football is:

31-6A: Edinburg, Edinburg Economedes, Edinburg North, La Joya, PSJA, Weslaco

32-6A: Brownsville Hanna, Brownsville Veterans, Harlingen, Los Fresnos, San Benito

15-5A Division I: Brownsville Rivera, Donna, Donna North, Harlingen So. PSJA Memorial, PSJA North, Weslaco East, CC Flour Bluff, CC Veterans

16-5A Division I - Edinburg Vela, Juarez-Lincoln, Palmview, McAllen, McAllen Memorial, McAllen Rowe, Mission, Rio Grande City,

15-5A Division II: Sharyland, Pioneer, Mission Veterans, Roma, Alice

16-5A Division II: Brownsville Lopez, Brownsville Pace, Brownsville Porter, Edcouch-Elsa, Mercedes, PSJA Southwest.

16-4A Division I: Hidalgo, Valley View, Zapata, Tuloso-Midway, Hidalgo Early College, Pharr Valley View, Zapata.

16-4A Division II: Kingsville King, La Feria, Port Isabel, Grulla.

16-3A Division I: Lyford, Progreso, Raymondville, Rio Hondo, Bishop, Falfurias, San Diego, Santa Gertrudis

16-3A Division II: Santa Rosa, Monte Alto, Banquete, George West, Hebbronville, Odem, Taft

16-2A Division I: Santa Maria, Freer, Refugio, Riviera Kaufer, Skidmore-Tynan, Three Rivers, Premont

16-2A Division II: La Villa, Agua Dulce, Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco, Woosboro, Bruni

Mission High School and Brownsville Rivera will move from 6A down to 5A. 5A Division I Regional Champion Brownsville Veterans Memorial will move up to 6A. Other changes involve divisional cutoffs for football only, like PSJA Memorial moving up to Division 1 of 5A and Brownsville Pace moving down to Division II in 5A.

