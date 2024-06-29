x

Un camión se estrella contra una casa de Mission; la policía investiga

1 hour 37 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, June 29 2024 Jun 29, 2024 June 29, 2024 10:54 AM June 29, 2024 in Noticias RGV
Crédito de foto: Departamento de Policía de Mission

Un camión de 18 ruedas se estrelló contra una casa el sábado por la mañana, según el Departamento de Policía de Mission.

El camión de 18 ruedas también chocó contra otros dos vehículos en la cuadra 2600 de W. Expressway 83. 

La policía no ha dicho si se han reportado heridos.

Noticias RGV tiene un equipo dirigiéndose al lugar, vuelva a consultar para obtener actualizaciones.

