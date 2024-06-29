Un camión se estrella contra una casa de Mission; la policía investiga
Un camión de 18 ruedas se estrelló contra una casa el sábado por la mañana, según el Departamento de Policía de Mission.
El camión de 18 ruedas también chocó contra otros dos vehículos en la cuadra 2600 de W. Expressway 83.
La policía no ha dicho si se han reportado heridos.
Noticias RGV tiene un equipo dirigiéndose al lugar, vuelva a consultar para obtener actualizaciones.
