Un hombre muere tras ser atropellado por un vehículo en McAllen
Un hombre falleció el miércoles después de ser atropellado por un vehículo, según la policía de Mcallen.
El incidente ocurrió aproximadamente a las 9:16 p.m. entre un vehículo y un peatón en la calle 200 de West Expressway 83 en la ciudad de Mcallen.
El hombre, identificado como Russell Heath Cortez de 48 años de edad, fue declarado muerto en la escena. El conductor del vehículo permaneció en el lugar.
Las causas del accidente siguen bajo investigación.
