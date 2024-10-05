x

Un hombre se encuentra es estado crítico tras volcar un vehículo en Edinburg

1 hour 47 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, October 05 2024 Oct 5, 2024 October 05, 2024 2:24 PM October 05, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Un hombre se encuentra en estado crítico después de estar involucrado en un accidente durante la noche en Edinburg.

El accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 2 a.m. del sábado en la cuadra 2300 de la calle Sprague oeste.

Un portavoz de la ciudad dijo que los oficiales encontraron un vehículo volcado en un canal. Inmediatamente, saltaron al agua y rescataron a una mujer.

Los agentes vieron entonces que un varón seguía dentro del vehículo y actuaron rápidamente para rescatarlo, según el portavoz.

El varón no reaccionaba y los agentes le practicaron la reanimación cardio pulmonar. Fue trasladado a un hospital local, donde permanece en estado crítico. La mujer solo sufrió heridas leves y se espera que se recupere.

El accidente sigue bajo investigación.

