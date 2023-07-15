UN: US force-feeding immigrants may breach torture agreement

By GARANCE BURKE

Associated Press

The United Nations human rights office says the force-feeding of immigrant hunger strikers in a Texas detention facility could violate the U.N. Convention Against Torture.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights says the office views force-feeding as potential "ill treatment" that would go against the convention, ratified by the United States in 1994.

The Geneva-based office's statement echoes concerns raised by 14 Democratic lawmakers who asked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for more information Thursday about nine Indian men who are being force-fed through nasal tubes. The men went on hunger strike to protest their treatment.

Last month ICE obtained court orders to begin non-consensual feeding. The agency did not comment on the U.N.'s statement, but has said it respects detainees' rights to voice their opinion.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.