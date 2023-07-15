UN: US force-feeding immigrants may breach torture agreement
By GARANCE BURKE
Associated Press
The United Nations human rights office says the force-feeding of immigrant hunger strikers in a Texas detention facility could violate the U.N. Convention Against Torture.
The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights says the office views force-feeding as potential "ill treatment" that would go against the convention, ratified by the United States in 1994.
The Geneva-based office's statement echoes concerns raised by 14 Democratic lawmakers who asked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for more information Thursday about nine Indian men who are being force-fed through nasal tubes. The men went on hunger strike to protest their treatment.
Last month ICE obtained court orders to begin non-consensual feeding. The agency did not comment on the U.N.'s statement, but has said it respects detainees' rights to voice their opinion.
