Una persona muere tras un accidente nocturno en Brownsville
Durante la noche una persona perdió la vida tras un choque entre dos automóviles y una motocicleta, esto ocurrió en la ciudad de Brownsville.
El accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 10 de la noche en la cuadra 600 al norte de la calle Border.
Según la policial, el motociclista falleció en el lugar de los hechos, su identidad aún no ha sido divulgada.
Este accidente sigue bajo infestación.
