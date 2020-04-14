Unconfirmed tornado tears through rural North Texas

DALLAS (AP) - Officials say at lease one unconfirmed tornado tore through part of rural North Texas, damaging numerous roofs and outbuildings. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the Wednesday night storm. Storm spotters reported a suspected tornado tore through a rural area just south of Graham, about 80 miles northwest of Fort Worth. The storm moved northeastward toward Lake Bridgeport and on to the town of Alvord, about 50 miles north of Fort Worth, damaging several metal buildings. Tree damage and downed utility lines were widespread.

