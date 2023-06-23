Underlying health issues increase risk of heat related illness, Valley physician says

A lot of people in the Rio Grande Valley are vulnerable to heat related illnesses due to multiple health problems, according to a local physician.

Health issues include diabetes and blood pressure.

“Heat increases stress on the body,” Valley Baptist Medical System Emergency Medicine Physician Adam Benzing said. “If you already have underlying health conditions, it can put you at risk for exacerbations.”

Diabetes can actually affect sweat glands, so the body can't cool down as effectively, leading to heat stroke.

Diabetes can also lead to faster dehydration, Benzing added.

“That doesn't mean that young and healthy is immune to heat stress, and to some degree, if you're young and healthy you're more likely to be in a situation where you can get heat stress because you're more likely to be working outside or playing outside,” Benzing said.