Unemployment rate increases in Hidalgo County, Cameron County

More people in the Rio Grande Valley found themselves unemployed in November as the number of jobs dropped and more people entered the workforce.

The unemployment rate in Hidalgo County increased from 10.3% in October to 12.5% in December, according to data published Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.

The number of people in the labor force jumped from about 352,900 to 359,700 — an increase of about 6,800, according to Workforce Commission data. The number of people employed, meanwhile, dropped by about 1,700.

That pushed the unemployment rate higher.

Similar factors pushed the unemployment rate higher in Cameron County.

The unemployment rate in Cameron County increased from 9.3% in October to 11.2% in November, according to Workforce Commission data.

Unemployment rates in both Hidalgo County and Cameron County doubled compared to November 2019, when just 6.2% of Hidalgo County residents and 5.4% of Cameron County residents were unemployed.

The numbers, which aren't seasonally adjusted, are subject to revision.