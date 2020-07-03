x

University of Texas System prepares for fall semester

By: Monica De Anda

The University of Texas System is finalizing plans for the fall semester.

Students will be able to choose between classroom instruction and online courses.

The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved campus plans on Monday.

Each institution in the University of Texas System will offer in-person, online and hybrid courses.

