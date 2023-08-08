Unlit sections of I-2 sparks safety concern

Driving along I-2 at night, drivers may notice some sections are very well lit, but others are completely dark.

"I thought maybe it was because of the storms we've had or whatever and that they've just never been fixed," Harlingen resident Gracie Estrada said.

There are lights out in Donna, Weslaco and McAllen, but Mercedes and Harlingen appeared to have the longest stretch of darkness.

"We work early in the morning and the lights are always off, it's really dangerous at that hour," Brownsville resident Luis Bustamante said.

Drivers say they have to be extra cautious when driving the roads at night because when the sun goes down, the expressway becomes harder to see.

"You can see, but there could be cars parked on the side of the road and if you're driving fast or not paying attention you could cause an accident," Bustamante said.

TxDot says they do annual inspections of the lights and that each individual city is responsible for those repairs.

The city of Harlingen says they replaced 80 lights along I-69 last year, but they weren't notified about current lights out from TxDot yet.

"The city is actively working to identify a potential electrical issue affecting about 5 percent of lights along the interstate. Repairs will take place expeditiously," the city said in a statement.

Valley drivers hope the problem gets resolved soon.