Unofficial voting results for Hidalgo County sheriff in the Democratic primary
Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra is in the lead in the Democratic primary election for his seat, unofficial early voting results show.
Garza is facing Frank Guerrero.
Unofficial voting results released by the Hidalgo County Elections Department shows Guerra received nearly 23,809 voters, or over 75% of the votes during the early voting period.
Guerrero received 7,553 votes.
Whoever receives the Democratic nomination will face Republican candidate Ezequiel "Zeik’ Jurado III in the November 2024 general election.
All results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by the county.
