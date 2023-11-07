Unofficial early voting results show Gonzalez in the lead for Weslaco mayoral race

Former Weslaco city commissioner and Weslaco school board member Adrian Gonzalez is leading in the race for city mayor, according to unofficial early voting results.

Gonzalez challenged incumbent Mayor David Suarez, who was running to serve his fourth term.

Unofficial early voting results from the Hidalgo County Elections Department show Gonzalez has 2,093 votes against Suarez’s 1,620.

Unofficial Election Day results have yet to be reported.

All results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by the city.