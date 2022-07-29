Unofficial Final Election Results for RGV Run-offs
WESLACO – The results are in for several Rio Grande Valley run-off races.
CHANNEL 5’s Carolina Cruz, Angelo Vargas, Valerie Gonzalez, and Christian Von Preysing report from Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy Counties.
Click on our 'Vote 2018' tab on our website for more information on the elections.
Watch the video above for the results.
More News
News Video
-
TSA urges travelers to learn proper firearm traveling techniques
-
Interest rate spike impacting Valley housing market
-
McAllen convenience store drawing in customers eager to win Mega Millions jackpot
-
Farmers call for repairs to Morillo Drain that keeps saltwater away from...
-
Local SWAT teams attend annual RGV SWAT competition