Update: Amber Alert discontinued, 14-year-old girl found

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

Update Monday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m.: The Amber Alert for 14-year-old Hayley Giandoni has been discontinued after she was found. Authorities did not provide further details.

Original Story: Authorities issued an Amber Alert Sunday evening for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in North Texas.

The Fairview Police Department is searching for Hayley Giandoni, 14, who was last seen at 6 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Stonehinge Dr. in Fairview, a town about 32 miles north of Dallas.

Police believe Giandoni is in "grave or immediate danger," according to a news release.

She's described as a white female who is five feet, four inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with her abduction. A description of the suspect was not immediately available Sunday night.

Anyone with information about Giandoni's disappearance is asked to call the Fairview Police Department at 972-886-4211.