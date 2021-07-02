UPDATE: Amber Alert for 7-month-old boy discontinued

Photo Credit Texas Department of Public Safety

UPDATE: Friday, July 2, 2021

The Amber Alert for Miguel Ramirez was discontinued, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The search continues for a 7-month-old boy who was last seen Thursday in the city of Ennis.

In a news release sent out Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety named Marcus Nast, 25, as the second suspect in the abduction of Miguel Ramirez. Nast is described as a white male, standing 5’11” and weighing 168 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and numerous tattoos.

RELATED: Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old boy

The Ennis Police Department is searching for Ramirez, who was last seen at 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, on the 900 block of North Shawnee in the city of Ennis.

The child has light brown hair, blue eyes and was wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper. Officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Ennis PD are also looking for 20-year-old Faith Reid in connection with the infant's abduction. Reid is described as a white female, standing 5'2" and weighing 115 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

The suspect was last seen driving a white Ford Extended Cab.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462.