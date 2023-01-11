UPDATE: Authorities identify man killed in Los Indios crash

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout

The Los Indios Police Department is investigating after a 76-year-old man died Wednesday in a crash.

Multiple agencies responded to Del Rio Street on Highway 281 in response to a black Nisan Altima crashing into an 18-wheeler, according to police.

Pedro Reyes, the driver of the Altima, died at the scene, police added.

Several roads were closed in the area as first responders worked to clear the scene.