UPDATE: Edinburg missing K-9 officer found

EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT.

The Edinburg Police Department has located their missing K-9 officer Sunday.

Officer Rasco was found unharmed and was safely returned to his handler, the news release stated.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating one of its K-9 officers.

Officer Rasco is a Belgium Malinois and went missing on New Year's Eve around 8:30 p.m., the department said in a news release.

Rasco is 7-years-old and weighs 70 pounds. He is brownish with black on top.

He was last seen in the area of Mommack Road and Chapin Road.

Those with any information are urged to call the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700.