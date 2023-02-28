UPDATE: I2 in Weslaco reopens after 18-wheeler catches fire

The westbound lanes of the I2 between Airport Drive and FM 88 in Weslaco reopened Tuesday afternoon after an 18-wheeler caught fire, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

The Weslaco Fire Department's Fire Marshall’s Office is leading the investigation, police added.

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of West Interstate Highway 2 in reference to the fire.

The westbound lanes in the area were closed through Tuesday at around 2:30 p.m. as fire crews worked to fully extinguish the fire and clear the scene.

According to police, the 18-wheeler was carrying a load of clothes, and fire is believed to have originated at the rear brakes of the trailer.

"The fire caused significant damage to the trailer and resulted in debris being scattered across the roadway, which led to the closure of all lanes on the highway," police said. "The driver was able to disconnect the tractor before the semi-trailer became fully engulfed."

No injuries were reported.