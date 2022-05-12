UPDATE: Lanes reopened after rock spill prompted expressway closure in Weslaco
UPDATE at 11:30 a.m.: The I-2 eastbound lanes in Weslaco have reopened.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Original story: Traffic is backed up in Weslaco as crews clean up a rock spill on the expressway Thursday morning.
The Texas Department of Transportation says traffic is being diverted off of the eastbound lane of I-2.
The city of Weslaco is asking motorists to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
ROCK SPILL CLEAN-UP: Traffic is being diverted off of eastbound I-2 @ Westgate in the Weslaco area as crews clean up a half-mile-long rock spill. pic.twitter.com/vpWUriyYfY— TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) May 12, 2022
