Update: Missing 13-year-old girl has been found, McAllen police say

Arlene Cantu, 13, was last seen on Jan. 31, 2021. Anyone with information about Cantu's whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477. (Photo credit: McAllen Police Department)

Update at 10:23 a.m.: McAllen police said Wednesday morning that the child has been located.

---------

Original story: McAllen police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Jan. 31.

Police say Arlene Cantu ran away from home and was last seen in the area of 1200 1/2 Street in McAllen.

READ ALSO: Willacy County Sheriff's Office investigating death of 13-year-old boy

Cantu is described as a Hispanic female with long black hair, brown eyes, 4'11" in height and about 100 pounds.

McAllen police remind the public that harboring a runaway is a Class A Misdemeanor, adding that anyone who knowingly harbors a runaway may be charged.

Anyone with information about Cantu's whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.