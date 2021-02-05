x

Update: Missing 13-year-old girl has been found, McAllen police say

By: KRGV Digital
Arlene Cantu, 13, was last seen on Jan. 31, 2021. Anyone with information about Cantu's whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477. (Photo credit: McAllen Police Department)

Update at 10:23 a.m.: McAllen police said Wednesday morning that the child has been located.

Original story: McAllen police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Jan. 31. 

Police say Arlene Cantu ran away from home and was last seen in the area of 1200 1/2 Street in McAllen. 

Cantu is described as a Hispanic female with long black hair, brown eyes, 4'11" in height and about 100 pounds.

McAllen police remind the public that harboring a runaway is a Class A Misdemeanor, adding that anyone who knowingly harbors a runaway may be charged.

Anyone with information about Cantu's whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

