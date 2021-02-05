Update: Missing 13-year-old girl has been found, McAllen police say
Update at 10:23 a.m.: McAllen police said Wednesday morning that the child has been located.
Original story: McAllen police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Jan. 31.
Police say Arlene Cantu ran away from home and was last seen in the area of 1200 1/2 Street in McAllen.
Cantu is described as a Hispanic female with long black hair, brown eyes, 4'11" in height and about 100 pounds.
McAllen police remind the public that harboring a runaway is a Class A Misdemeanor, adding that anyone who knowingly harbors a runaway may be charged.
Anyone with information about Cantu's whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
