Update: Missing 87-year-old man found in 'good health', Weslaco police say

UPDATE at 2:50 p.m.: Luciano Vasquez Cantu was located in good health, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Original story: A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 87-year-old man last seen in Weslaco on Sunday.

Weslaco police say Luciano Cantu-Vasquez, 87, was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of S. Tio St. in a gray 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer with the license plate No. JGN6008.

Police believe Cantu-Vasquez's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Cantu-Vasquez is five feet, seven inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown eyes. He was last wearing a tan cowboy hat and has a mole under his left eye and a scar on his chest from open heart surgery.

Weslaco police say Cantu-Vasquez has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Cantu-Vasquez's whereabouts is asked to call Weslaco police at 956-968-8591.