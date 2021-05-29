UPDATE: Missing Mission woman found

Natividad Hernandez. Photo Credit: City of Mission

UPDATE: May 29, 2021 at 1:57 p.m. - The city of Mission announced Natividad Hernandez has been found.

___________________________________________________________________________

An elderly woman who was last seen early Saturday morning is missing, Mission police said.

Natividad Hernandez, 66, was last seen in the area of Holland Avenue and Bus. 83 dropping off her son at work, the city of Mission announced in a social media post. The Mission Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating her.

Hernandez is described as 5’1” tall, weighing 124 pounds with a tattoo on her upper left arm that says “Pablo,” according to the post.

“She was driving a 2005 Ford Freestyle,” the post read.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts are urge to contact the Mission Police Department at 956-581-8477.