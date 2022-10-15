UPDATE: Missing Rio Grande City teen found
UPDATE: The Rio Grande City Police Department announced Hervey Saenz was found and returned home at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15.
The Rio Grande City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a male juvenile who was last seen Friday night.
A missing person report was filed Saturday for 16-year-old Hervey Saenz, according to the police department.
Saenz was last seen at the Ultimate Hype Trampoline Park at around 6:15 p.m. Friday wearing a gray Nike shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Those with any information on Saenz’s whereabouts are urged to call Rio Grande city police at 956-487-8892 or 956-488-8477.

