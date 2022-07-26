Update: Missing teen found and reunited with family, Brownsville police say
Update: Alyssa Lopez has been found and reunited with her family, according to Brownsville police.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Original story: The Brownsville Police Department are seeking the public's help in locating a 19-year-old.
Alyssa Gisselle Lopez went missing Sunday at approximately 2:00 p.m., according to the Brownsville Police Department.
She was last seen wearing a red dress and walking north on Central Boulevard towards Peter Piper Pizza.
Lopez is five feet, weighs 105 pounds, has red shoulder-length hair, and brown eyes. She is also autistic, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
Those with any information about her whereabouts are asked to please contact the Brownsville Police Department.
