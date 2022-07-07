Update: Scene cleared after crash in Edinburg
A crash temporarily caused traffic to be rerouted in Edinburg Thursday morning.
Traffic is back to normal as of 11:30 a.m.
The crash happened before 9 a.m., according to the Edinburg Police Department.
It's unclear what caused the crash near the intersection of Doolittle and State Highway 107.
