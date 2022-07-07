x

Update: Scene cleared after crash in Edinburg

2 hours 38 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, July 07 2022 Jul 7, 2022 July 07, 2022 10:56 AM July 07, 2022 in News - Local

A crash temporarily caused traffic to be rerouted in Edinburg Thursday morning. 

Traffic is back to normal as of 11:30 a.m.

The crash happened before 9 a.m., according to the Edinburg Police Department

It's unclear what caused the crash near the intersection of Doolittle and State Highway 107. 

