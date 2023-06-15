UPDATE: Silver alert canceled after Edinburg woman found

UPDATE: The silver alert was cancelled Thursday after Mary Haley was found walking in a field south of her apartment, according to Edinburg Public Information Officer Roxanne Lerma.

Haley is being checked out by EMS, Lerma said in a statement released Thursday at around 6:30 p.m. Originally story below.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A silver alert was issued in Edinburg for an 86-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday at noon.

Mary Haley was last seen near the 1800 block of Portales Drive wearing a long sleeve white shirt and black pants, according to a news release.

She is 4'11, and weights 120 lbs.

Those with any information on Haley’s location are urged to contact the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700.