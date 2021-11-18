UPDATE: Silver Alert discontinued for 92-year-old man

UPDATE Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.: The Silver Alert has been discontinued for Patrick Moore.

Original story: The Houston Police Department is searching for 92-year-old Patrick Moore.

Moore was last seen on Sunday at 7 p.m. at 984 South Gessner Road in Houston. He was driving a silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata with the Texas license plate: PH7LCF.

Law enforcement officials believe the man's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Moore, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, is a 5'10'' white male, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair, blue eyes, and wearing a rust color collared shirt with navy blue slacks. He has a tattoo of an anchor on his left forearm.

If you have any information, contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.