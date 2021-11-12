UPDATE: Silver alert discontinued for man last seen in San Antonio

Editor's note: The Silver Alert was discontinued Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

A Silver Alert was issued for a 76-year-old man last seen in San Antonio.

Scott McCabe was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 1314 E Sontera Blvd. in San Antonio. He has a cognitive impairment and law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety, according to a news release.

McCabe was last seen in a red 1995 Toyota T100 with the Texas license plate number AM53795 and a Vietnam sticker in the back window. McCabe is described as a white man with a height of 6’1, gray hair and hazel eyes and weighing 210 pounds.

He was last seen wearing an aqua green short sleeve shirt with blue jeans.

Those with any information on McCabe’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.