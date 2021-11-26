UPDATE: Silver Alert discontinued for missing Edinburg man

Photo Credit: Texas DPS

UPDATE: Jose Garcia has been found, the city of Edinburg said in a Friday news release.

The Edinburg Police Department issued a Silver Alert for an 86-year-old man who was last seen Thursday.

Jose Garcia has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and was last seen Thursday morning.

His disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Garcia has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 175 pounds and has a height of 5’8”. He was last seen wearing a blue collar shirt, blue jeans, black cowboy boots, a black cap with “Uhaul” lettering in the 500 block of N. Closner Blvd. Edinburg in a Gray 1996 Dodge Neon with TX License Plate DD7J194.

The vehicle has been located without Garcia, police said Friday.

Those with information on his disappearance are urged to contact the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700.