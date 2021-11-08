UPDATE: Silver Alert discontinued, McAllen man found

Photo Credit: McAllen Police Department

UPDATE at 12:35 p.m.: The Silver Alert for Jose Savedra has been discontinued. Authorities did not provide further information.

Original Story: The McAllen Police Department issued a Silver Alert for an 82-year-old man last seen along the expressway on Saturday morning

Jose Savedra is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and was last seen Saturday at 10 a.m. at 1501 W. US HWY 83 on foot.

Law enforcement officials believe Savedra’s disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

He’s described as a white male with a height of 5’9 and weighing 200 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark ball cap, a dark blue pullover sweater, khaki pants and dark shoes.

Those with information on Savedra’s location are urged to contact the McAllen Police Department at 956-681-2000.