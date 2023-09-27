UPDATE: Suspect in Mission police standoff apprehended

A Wednesday standoff between a 43-year-old man and the Mission Police Department ended with the suspect in custody, according to a police spokesman.

Mark Hector Mena was identified as the man who barricaded himself in a home after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home near Los Milagros and Glasscock Road.

Officers were finally able to make entry into the home at around 3 p.m. after the hours-long standoff, only to find the residence empty, according to police spokesman Art Flores.

Mena was eventually apprehended Wednesday, shortly after 8 p.m., Flores said. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mission police Chief Cesar Torres said a domestic disturbance call came in on Wednesday at around 5 a.m. about a man allegedly beating his wife. Torres said when officers attempted to make contact with the man, identified as Mena, he threatened to kill the family and also officers.

Torres said he believed Mena was inside the home by himself, and neighbors were being asked to evacuate the area.

The home was surrounded by members of the Mission SWAT team, U.S. Border Patrol and the DEA.

Torres said Mena attempted to flee the home by jumping the fence and heading toward a neighbor's home, but he ended up going back inside his own home again.

A spokesperson with Mission police said they never believed Mena had a gun but was armed with a knife.

When police finally made entry into the home and found it empty, a warrant was issued for Mena's arrest. He is not considered armed and dangerous, and police say there will be extra patrols in the area until Mena is found.

The wife was sent to a local hospital, and was reported to be doing well.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.