UPDATE: Suspect in San Benito homicide investigation arrested

A man is dead and the person suspected of killing him is behind bars.

At approximately 1:28 a.m. Sunday, San Benito police say the found a man with a gunshot wound to the head slouched over inside a truck on the 100 block of Virginia Avenue.

San Benito police later identified the victim as 60-year-old Adelaido Mendoza.

Witnesses helped identify the suspect, 20-year-old Jesus Alfredo Robles, who police tracked down a few blocks away hiding under an abandoned home. A firearm believed to be used in the shooting was also located and secured as evidence.

Police officials say no motive has been determined yet.

Those with information on the case are urged to call the San Benito Police Department at 956-361-3880.