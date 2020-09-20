Urquidy expected to start for the Astros against the Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks (20-33, fifth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (26-26, second in the AL West)
Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Arizona: Madison Bumgarner (0-4, 8.53 ERA) Houston: Jose Urquidy (1-1, 2.70 ERA)
LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to play the Houston Astros on Sunday.
The Astros are 19-8 on their home turf. The Houston pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Framber Valdez leads them with a mark of 9.6.
The Diamondbacks are 9-20 on the road. Arizona is slugging .376 as a unit. Kole Calhoun leads the team with a slugging percentage of .550.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .530.
Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .481.
INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).
Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Ketel Marte: (wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
