Urquidy scheduled to start for Houston against Oakland
By The
Associated Press
Oakland Athletics (36-24, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (29-31, second in the AL West)
Los Angeles; Wednesday, 3:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Oakland: Jesus Luzardo (3-2, 4.12 ERA in regular season) Houston: Jose Urquidy (1-1, 2.73 ERA in regular season)
LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs
ALDS: Houston leads the series 2-0
BOTTOM LINE: Jose Urquidy and Houston will host Oakland in Game 3 of the ALDS.
The Astros are 19-21 against the rest of their division. Houston has a team batting average of .252 this postseason, Carlos Correa has lead them with an average of .429, including three extra base hits and six RBIs.
The Athletics have gone 26-14 against division opponents. Oakland has a team on-base percentage of .271 this postseason, Marcus Semien leads them with an OBP of .429 in 19 at-bats.
REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 56 hits and is batting .268.
Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 14 home runs home runs and is slugging .424.LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runsAthletics: 5-5, .211 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by 14 runs
INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Bryan Abreu: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).
Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (hip).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
More News
News Video
-
Local partnership provides college student jobs with Customs and Border Protection
-
CON MI GENTE: Truck driver by day, author by night
-
Local doctor speaks out on coronavirus air transmission
-
New dredging project is underway in Port Mansfield
-
FBI warns people on misinformation spread through election season