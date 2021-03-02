US-Canada border agents reassigned to the Valley following spike in illegal crossings
As local authorities report a spike in illegal border crossing among children, Customs and Border Protection confirmed the boost in federal agents in the Rio Grande Valley.
The Biden Administration is allowing children to stay in the county.
U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen said thousands of people reaching the border during a pandemic would be 'catastrophic' for his district.
Gonzalez said too many customs and power patrol agents and frontline workers have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The number of additional agents that will be positioned in the Valley is still unknown.
According to recent data more people were apprehended along the southern border in January 2021 than in the same month over the past three years.
More News
News Video
-
US-Canada border agents reassigned to the Valley following spike in illegal crossings
-
Free COVID-19 rapid test kits available for small businesses
-
After years of seeking asylum Honduran family finally in US
-
Texas housing market unfazed by pandemic— new report shows increase in homes...
-
"We got to do it": Good Samaritans help clean graffiti off Alamo...