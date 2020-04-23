US delays approving oil pipelines after environmental ruling
By MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has suspended a nationwide program used to approve oil and gas pipelines, power lines and other utility work. The move was spurred by a court ruling that industry representatives warn could slow or halt numerous infrastructure projects over environmental concerns. A federal judge last week threw out a blanket permit that companies and public utilities have used for decades to build projects across streams and wetlands with minimal environmental review. The lack of review is a longstanding sore point for environmentalists who say it amounts to a loophole in water protection laws.
