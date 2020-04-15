US governors grapple with relaxing virus restrictions

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - After a month in crisis mode, governors across the U.S. face their next challenge in the coronavirus pandemic: When and how to lift restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and return to something approaching normal life. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday called it a “transition from surge to suppression.” This week, two separate groups of states, in the Northeast and along the West Coast, announced compacts to work together on lifting shelter-in-place restrictions and reopening some businesses. Governors say the ability to test for the virus and trace infected people's contacts is essential.

