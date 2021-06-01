US lawmakers touring the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday

Photo Credit: MGN Online/Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

U.S. Senator John Cornyn is joining three other U.S. lawmakers in the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday to tour the Texas-Mexico border, a news release from Cornyn’s office announced.

Sen. Cornyn will be joined by Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema and U.S. Representatives Henry Cuellar and Tony Gonzalez, the news release stated. All four will tour the Border Patrol’s Donna Temporary Processing Center, the Dept. of Health and Human Services’ Delphi Emergency Intake Site, the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge, and meet with local elected officials, stakeholders and law enforcement officials before holding a joint press conference.

Last month, all four lawmakers introduced the Bipartisan Border Solutions Act in response to the increase of migrants crossing the southern border.

“Last week, Sens. Cornyn and Sinema and Reps. Cuellar and Gonzales also sent a letter to Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas requesting that DHS commit to a plan, benchmarks, and timeline for removing the restrictions to non-essential traffic through land ports of entry like the McAllen-Hidalgo Port of Entry they’ll visit tomorrow,” the news release stated.