US measles count surpasses 1,000
By MIKE STOBBE
AP Medical Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Health officials say this year's U.S. measles epidemic has surpassed 1,000 illnesses.
It's already the highest in 27 years.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the count Wednesday, saying 1,001 illnesses have been reported since the beginning of the year. Most are from outbreaks in New York in Orthodox Jewish communities.
The nation last saw this many cases in 1992, when more than 2,200 were reported.
Once common in the U.S., measles became rare after vaccination campaigns that started in the 1960s. A decade ago, there were fewer than 100 cases a year.
Overall vaccination rates have remained fairly high, but outbreaks have been happening in communities where parents have refused recommended shots for their children.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
RGV food bank expecting higher demand from families after Covid SNAP benefits...
-
Rare south Texas milkweed listed as endangered species
-
Construction on Clayton's Beach Bar & Grill fishing pier continues
-
Queen Isabela Memorial Causeway maintenance to continue into next week
-
Fire weather watch to go into effect Thursday
Sports Video
-
Valley View wins in penalty shootaround 4-3 over Sharyland
-
RGV Vipers battle, but fall 109-100 to Long Island Nets
-
UTRGV picks up third win in a row, beat Utah Valley 69-59
-
Valley teams close out girls basketball season in UIL Regional Semifinals
-
Pharr Natatorium hosts WAC Swimming & Diving Championships