US, Mexico widen asylum crackdown to push back all migrants
By MARÍA VERZA and NOMAAN MERCHANT
Associated Press
NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) - A Trump administration program forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico has evolved into a sweeping rejection of all forms of migrants.
Both countries are quietly working to keep people out of the U.S. despite threats to the migrants' safety. The results serve the goals of both governments, which have targeted unauthorized migration at the behest of President Donald Trump. The president threatened Mexico with potentially crippling tariffs earlier this year to force action.
Some people sent to wait in the Mexican border cities of Nuevo Laredo and Matamoros say they never requested asylum.
Others say they were never asked if they feared persecution in Mexico, despite U.S. government rules that say migrants should not be sent there if they face that risk.
