US police registry would fail without changes in states
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) - Without major changes in almost every state, a national police misconduct database like what the White House and Congress have proposed after George Floyd’s death would fail to account for thousands of problem officers. The outlook for a policing bill is newly uncertain after Senate Democrats on Wednesday blocked a Republican proposal from moving forward. The House approved a far-reaching police overhaul from Democrats on Thursday, but it has almost zero chance of becoming law. Any eventual registry that emerges would depend on states reporting into it. But states and police departments track misconduct very differently. And some states currently don’t track it at all.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
First responders warn about dangers of leaving children in vehicles amid summer...
-
Starr County health official addresses federal funding rumors
-
Rio Grande City leaders recognizing local businesses for practicing COVID-19 safety protocols
-
9-year-old Mission girl writes letter to Elon Musk, asking for internship at...
-
Weslaco child care center expecting new restrictions as coronavirus cases rise