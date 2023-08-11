US Postal Service reminds people of gift-shipping deadlines ahead of busy holiday season

As the holiday season is underway, thousands of people turn to the U.S. Postal Service to help deliver gifts to family members by Christmas Day.

But experts say you shouldn't wait too long before mailing them out, as less than 30 days remain to mail packages with retail ground service for them to arrive by Christmas.

"This is our highest peak time when we anticipate a high amount of volume," USPS Spokesperson Nikki Johnson said. "With that being said, we suggest you bring those items in as soon as you can."

Johnson says people sending out packages now ensure their gifts get to their destination on time, adding that everyone should keep shipping deadlines in mind during the holiday season.

Johnson says people can avoid porch pirates by keeping a record of a packages' shipping information and sharing it with the person receiving the gift.

"That way, they do know that there's an item in the mail, and they'll be able to get it tracked," Johnson said. "They can sign up for our different services where they can receive notifications as to where the package may be in the mail stream."

