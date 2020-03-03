US senators: Budget proposal stifles contamination cleanup

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Democratic senators are concerned the Trump administration's proposed budget for the U.S. Energy Department calls for less to clean up nuclear research and bomb-making sites and significantly more to fund modernization of the nation's nuclear arsenal. The proposal includes nearly $27 billion, most of which would go toward nuclear security work that includes restarting production of the plutonium cores that are used as triggers inside nuclear weapons. The plutonium work would be split between sites in New Mexico and South Carolina. Less than one-quarter of the funding would be used for environmental projects in New Mexico, Washington state and elsewhere.

