US starts sending asylum seekers across Arizona border
By ASTRID GALVAN and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
PHOENIX (AP) - The U.S. government says it has started sending asylum-seekers back to Nogales, Mexico, to await court hearings. The hearings will be scheduled roughly 350 miles away in Juarez, Mexico. Authorities are expanding a program known as Remain in Mexico that requires tens of thousands of asylum seekers to await their immigration court hearings in Mexico. Until this week, U.S. authorities were driving some asylum seekers from Nogales, Arizona, to El Paso, Texas, so they could be sent to Juarez. Now, asylum-seekers will have to find their own way through dangerous Mexican border roads. About 30 asylum seekers were sent to Nogales, Mexico, on Thursday.
